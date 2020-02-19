Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Down 18% on Disappointing Earnings

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price was down 18% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $24.10, approximately 5,503,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 863,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Scientific Games by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.