Scott Reasoner Sells 6,231 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Reasoner sold 1,722 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $19,251.96.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 2,176,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,955. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.00. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,485,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,570,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 586,822 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

