Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.47. 157,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,954. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.25 and a 200 day moving average of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

