Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after buying an additional 650,900 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after buying an additional 653,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,071,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,040,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,242,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,479,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

