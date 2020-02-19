Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up 1.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 6.6% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 32.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 266,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.47. 1,701,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,630. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $169.64 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.40.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

