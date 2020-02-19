SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $3.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

SCYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 2,072,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $57.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

