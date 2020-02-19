Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily Sells 13,233 Shares

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEE traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 2,002,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

