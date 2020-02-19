Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253,984 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of KT worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in KT by 42.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth $126,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 39.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 27.1% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

KT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. KT Corp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.