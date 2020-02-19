Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107,556 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after acquiring an additional 297,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,990,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,627,000 after acquiring an additional 173,702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

Shares of DGX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.83. 431,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

