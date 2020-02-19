Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,439 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Syneos Health worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. 260,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

