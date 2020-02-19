Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Republic Services worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Republic Services by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.15. 23,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,108. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $100.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

