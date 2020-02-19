Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Twitter worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after purchasing an additional 726,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Twitter by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Twitter by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,739,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Aegis increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 772,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

