Sei Investments Co. Has $12.69 Million Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,078 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of PTC worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

