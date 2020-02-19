Sei Investments Co. Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,683 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.