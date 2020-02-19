Sei Investments Co. Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $391,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4,600.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 71.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

