Sei Investments Co. Purchases 25,199 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Black Hills worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,659,000 after buying an additional 1,211,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Black Hills by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after buying an additional 111,258 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Hills by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,328,000 after buying an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Black Hills by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 118,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,082. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

