Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.27

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $21.50. Seven Group shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 1,917,297 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$18.69.

In other Seven Group news, insider Warwick Smith sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.55 ($14.57), for a total transaction of A$41,922.00 ($29,731.91). Also, insider Ryan Stokes 40,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

