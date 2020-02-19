SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,243 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $116.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

