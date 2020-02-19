SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 191.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter worth $305,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 126.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.33. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.