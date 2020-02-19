SG Americas Securities LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.94. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $38.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

