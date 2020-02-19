SG Americas Securities LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

