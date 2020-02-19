SG Americas Securities LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.22, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

