SG Americas Securities LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Motco increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCLH opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

