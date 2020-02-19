SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $227,000 in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBC opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBC. BidaskClub upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

