SHIELD Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $96,059.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,622.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.11 or 0.02735782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.03980410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00744592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00812490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00092959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00650940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

