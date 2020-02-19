Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Sells $55,438.11 in Stock

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,691. Shotspotter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.29 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shotspotter from to in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Shotspotter by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Shotspotter by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,411 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shotspotter by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Shotspotter by 334.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

