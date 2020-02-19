SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 9,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

