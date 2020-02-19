Sigma Industries (CVE:SSG) Stock Price Up ∞

Sigma Industries Inc. (CVE:SSG) shares rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 10,350 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 14,380 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.92.

About Sigma Industries (CVE:SSG)

Sigma Industries Inc produces and sells composite components. The company offers products for the heavy-duty truck, coach, transit, machinery, agriculture, and wind energy markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and distributors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Sigma Industries Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint-Ephrem-de-Beauce, Canada.

