Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Trading Down 1.4%

Silex Systems Ltd (ASX:SLX)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.24), approximately 27,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 108,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.39.

In related news, insider Michael Goldsworthy 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd.

Silex Systems Limited researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

