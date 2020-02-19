Silverway Market Cap Tops $6.06 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Silverway has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Silverway has a market cap of $6.06 million and $57,731.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,591.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.70 or 0.03963972 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002282 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00753847 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

