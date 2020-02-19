Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.