Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report sales of $810.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the highest is $811.54 million. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $810.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,762,271 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

