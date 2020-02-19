SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $397.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.88 million to $406.00 million. SLM reported sales of $402.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,249. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $94,453,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $31,954,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $22,141,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SLM by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,654,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.