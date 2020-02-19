Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Up 5.1%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $10.83, approximately 625,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 431,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOHU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $419.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.
