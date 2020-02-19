Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Up 5.1%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $10.83, approximately 625,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 431,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOHU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $419.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

