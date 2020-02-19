SolidusGold (CVE:SDC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of SolidusGold Inc (CVE:SDC) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

About SolidusGold (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises 43 mineral claims totaling approximately 19,772 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

