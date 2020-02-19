Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider David Perri Sells 9,153 Shares

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $120,911.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at $102,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. 3,535,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -471.33 and a beta of 1.71. Sonos Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sonos’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 7,430.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,910 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,389 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $6,248,000. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its stake in Sonos by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 590,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

