Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

SRNE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,851. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $456.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

