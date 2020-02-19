Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 6.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 19,097,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 22,080,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after buying an additional 8,487,634 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after buying an additional 7,930,610 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 1,249,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after buying an additional 9,953,830 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,847,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 1,889,823 shares during the period.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

