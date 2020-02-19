SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 380,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

