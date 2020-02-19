SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Tops $308,863.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $308,863.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.01103819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043860 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00201458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00068647 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004711 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $50.98, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.