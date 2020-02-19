Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. 1,528,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 770,309 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 671,132 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,786 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

