SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Shares Up 6.3%

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 62,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 37,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $18.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.64 million during the quarter.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

