SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the third quarter valued at $867,000.

Shares of PAPR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

