SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,503. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $246.11. The company has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average is $225.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

