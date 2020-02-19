SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 420.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $222.96. 1,300,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.