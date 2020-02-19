State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,051,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,086 shares of company stock worth $2,321,457 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.41. 1,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,854. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

