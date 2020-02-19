State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Everbridge by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,957 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Everbridge stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,465. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

