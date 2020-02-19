State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $106.39. 731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

