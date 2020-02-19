State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 54,881 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. 11,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

PS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

