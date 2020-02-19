State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

WLK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,982. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.